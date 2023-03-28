Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KJUL. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

