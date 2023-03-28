Inpixon (INPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Inpixon Stock Performance

Shares of Inpixon stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69. Inpixon has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inpixon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Inpixon by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inpixon during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inpixon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inpixon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Inpixon by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the period.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.