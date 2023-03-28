Insider Selling: fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Insider Sells 78,564 Shares of Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

fuboTV Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 11,873,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,072,646. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth $36,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

fuboTV Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Stephens decreased their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

