Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $2,462,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,215,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,485,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $123.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Loop Capital increased their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after buying an additional 143,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

