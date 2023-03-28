Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of REGN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $820.41. The stock had a trading volume of 801,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $737.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $832.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
