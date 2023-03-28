Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of REGN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $820.41. The stock had a trading volume of 801,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $737.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $832.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

