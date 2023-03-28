Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 3,734 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,196. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

