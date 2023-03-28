Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of INSP traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.62. 315,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.50 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $282.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.22.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $299,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,789 shares of company stock valued at $11,099,735. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

