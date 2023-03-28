Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

