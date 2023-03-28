Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Intel stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,492,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,242,688. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

