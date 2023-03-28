International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
International Land Alliance Stock Down 8.2 %
International Land Alliance stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 34,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,404. International Land Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.
About International Land Alliance
