International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Down 8.2 %

International Land Alliance stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 34,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,404. International Land Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

About International Land Alliance

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.