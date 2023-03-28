InterRent REIT (IIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 17th

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
