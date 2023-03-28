Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 3,318 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

