Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 3,529 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 977,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,337,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NKE opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.