Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

