Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,451 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $347.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.36. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

