Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

