Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.