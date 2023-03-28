Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Options Solutions LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

MMM stock opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

