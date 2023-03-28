Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 7,048 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

