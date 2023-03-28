Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $308.76 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.77.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.