Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $154.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.