Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9,710.1% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 460.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

