Intrua Financial LLC Takes $7.92 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,000. Dillard’s accounts for about 1.8% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dillard’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DDS opened at $300.26 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.59 and its 200-day moving average is $336.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

