Invacare (IVCRQ) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Invacare to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -214.39% -150.88% -24.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.24 billion $113.13 million 4.40

This table compares Invacare and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Invacare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Invacare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 295 1077 2255 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 25.53%. Given Invacare’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invacare rivals beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

