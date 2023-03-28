Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,240,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 523,176 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $19.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

