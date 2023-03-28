Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,948 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,505,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $12,276,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,989,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 591,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

