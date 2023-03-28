Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PID traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. 23,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,784. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
