Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PID traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. 23,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,784. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.