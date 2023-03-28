Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 263,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 202,923 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000.

NASDAQ KBWY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. 42,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $221.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

