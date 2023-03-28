Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $113,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $308.76 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.92 and a 200-day moving average of $284.77.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.