Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,720 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $41,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

