IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 4.1%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 1,247,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,106,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $959.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IonQ by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

