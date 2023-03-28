IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 4.1%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 1,247,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,106,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
IonQ Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $959.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
