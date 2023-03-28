IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $554.69 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000123 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

