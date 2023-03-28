iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM) Shares Up 0.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.19. 819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.77.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.43% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

