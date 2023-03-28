IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Lifted by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.81.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.2 %

IQV stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.