iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $98.82. 488,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,167. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

