iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,513,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 4,682,841 shares.The stock last traded at $50.25 and had previously closed at $50.29.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

