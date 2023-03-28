iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the February 28th total of 579,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IGSB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. 5,943,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,690. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $51.78.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

