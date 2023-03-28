iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.31. The company had a trading volume of 278,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.72 and a 200 day moving average of $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

