iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $241.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.68.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.