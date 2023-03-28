iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Monument Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.8% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,229. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.