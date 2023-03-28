iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lowered by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.