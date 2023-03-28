iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Reduced by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.82. 125,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

