iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HEWG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 2,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,182. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,269,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.