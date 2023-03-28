iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Up 120.2% in March

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,900 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the February 28th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,022,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 995,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

