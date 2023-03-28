iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

