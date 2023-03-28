iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,956 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

