iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

