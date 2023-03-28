iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

