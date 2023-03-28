iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Reduced by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,335 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.