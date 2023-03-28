iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 7.5% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $325,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,694 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

